Oliver Triplett was born on May 22, 1938, and ended his lifelong journey on February 17, 2020. During that 81-year span, this world was blessed with a truly unique individual.

Oliver maintained a strong belief in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a lifelong and active member of the Forest Presbyterian Church. He served as an Elder and was instrumental in projects for the Church. His knowledge of the Bible was extraordinary.

His parents, Beaman and Mary Triplett, reared him and his older brother Don in Forest, Mississippi, where he lived his whole life with the exception of his secondary schooling. Oliver graduated Forest High School in 1956 as Salutatorian. He matriculated and graduated from Millsaps College in 1960 and furthered his education at the University of Mississippi, receiving his Law Degree in 1963. While at Ole Miss, he met his wife and lifelong companion, Carolyn East. Together they reared two children, Oliver Beaman Triplett, “known as O.B.”, and Cooper East Triplett. Oliver practiced law in Forest, Mississippi, predominantly in the real estate field, as well as serving as Council for the Bank of Forest, of which he was a shareholder.

Oliver was blessed with an inquisitive mind. He had a love for etymology, geography, science and history. It was not surprising that one of his favorite television shows was “Jeopardy.” His amazing memory and recall remained with him until his last days.

Oliver was very opinionated. His coffee club bragged that it had “the best curmudgeon in the whole State of Mississippi.” He was a contributor to the Letters to the Editor in the Clarion Ledger, as well as, The Scott County Times. If Oliver caused controversy within the ranks, then he felt he had done his job.

Oliver gave generously to his church, foreign missions, and took his family on wonderful trips. He enjoyed time with his family. They traveled to all but five states as well as Canada. When questioned by his coffee club members as to him traveling extensively, he simply said “this is for my grandchildren, Beaman and Olivia.” Oliver often traveled with friends and other couples as well. In recent years, he journeyed with friends to Alaska and to famous Civil War Battlegrounds. He always proved to be a good traveling companion, adding much luster to the occasion.

Oliver is survived by his wife, Carolyn Triplett, brother, Don Triplett, son, O.B. Triplett, and his wife Ingrid Triplett and grandchildren, Beaman Triplett and Olivia Triplett. Preceding Oliver in death were his parents and son, Cooper.

Funeral services will be conducted by Ott & Lee Funeral Home, Forest, Mississippi, with visitation and funeral being conducted at the Forest Presbyterian Church, Friday, February 21, 2020, with Visitation commencing at 9:30 A.M., with Funeral to follow at 11:00 A.M.

In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the Forest Presbyterian Church Building Fund 337 East First Street, Forest, MS 39074.