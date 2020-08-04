Ouida Lowe Mitchell, 97, from Forest, MS, passed on April 1, 2020 at Saad’s Hospice, Mobile, AL.

Born to the late Ethan Ernest and Eula Austin Lowe on November 20, 1922, in Sebastopol, MS, Ouida was the last of six siblings to pass on. She was a graduate of Forest High School and a life-long member of the United Methodist Church and various civic clubs and supper clubs. Her family proudly admits she was a delicious cook and a creative seamstress. Having lived most of her life in Forest, Mendenhall and Picayune, MS, Ouida was a homemaker with the gift of hospitality.

Ouida is predeceased by Harry Meredith Mitchell, her husband of 54 years, and her son, Ronald Meredith Mitchell. She is survived by her son, Timothy Joe Mitchell (St. George, Utah) and her daughter, Merrill J. Mitchell (Dauphin Island, AL), and special-claimed daughter/friend, Rita Jones Waggoner.

Ouida was lovingly referred to as Ma Mit or My Mitty by her grandchildren Megan (Dana) Janezic, Joshua Mitchell and Allison Mitchell, Marlana Benton (Micah Lochner), and blended-family members, Krista (Randy) Ely, Cecilia (Mike) Jones and Jennifer (David) Jordan. Ouida also boasted great-grandchildren, Sofia Janezic, Gabriele Janezic, Imogen Janezic, Sawyer McKaye Lochner, Brooklynn Ely, Elliana and Annalise Jordan, Michael, Sarah Catherine, Rachel, and Rebecca Jones and many nieces, nephews and loving family friends.

A Life Celebration will be scheduled for a future date with arrangements being made through Wolf Funeral Services. In lieu of flowers and cards, please donate to the charity of your choice.