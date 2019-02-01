Mrs. Pam Stokes, age 81, passed away Tuesday December 25, 2018 at her residence in Forest, MS. Visitation was held Thursday December 27, 2018 from 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and Friday December 28, 2018 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:50 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS. Services were held Friday December 28, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel In Morton, MS. Burial followed at Hillsboro Baptist Cemetery in Hillsboro, MS. Officiating was Rev. Phillip Roland and Rev. Robert Johnson. Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mrs. Stokes had been a resident of Hillsboro, MS for the past 32 years, formerly living in Garland, TX. She was a Baptist by Faith and a member of Hillsboro Baptist Church in Hillsboro, MS.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Mary Stokes; her brother Lanny Stokes; her sister, Doris McDonald; She is survived by her husband, Lloyd Stokes of Hillsboro, MS; two children, her daughter, Angie Treese of The Woodlands, TX; her son, Lloyd “Bub” Stokes, Jr. of Garland, TX; two sisters, Jeri Jarriel of Loxahatchee, FL; and Shirl Swinson of Philadelphia, MS; and one grandchild, Jennie Treese of The Woodlands, TX.

Pallbearers were Josh Slay, Britt Crowell, Wayne Gordy, Greg Keeton, Wes Holbrook, and Will Holbrook. Honorary Pallbearers were Quinton Mills, Joe Brown, Joe C. Brown, Joe Bell, Bobby Shoemaker, Freddy Ledford, Junior Hammons and Randy Coleman.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to:

Hillsboro Baptist Church Lottie Moon Missions, c/o Carolyn Lott P.O. Box 122 Hillsboro, MS 39087

You may leave an on-line condolence or light a memory candle at our website:www.wolffuneralservices.com