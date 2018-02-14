Patsy Lou Ridings Robertson, age 81, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2018. Visitation was held Wednesday, February 7, 2018, at Breeland Funeral Home in Canton, MS from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Funeral Services were held February 8 at 10:00 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Canton, MS. Burial followed in the Farm Rest Cemetery in Lena, MS. Officiating was Reverend Michael O’Brien.

She was preceded in death by her husband. Clyde Robertson and her parents, Vernon Burette Ridings and Mary Anna Ridings, and sister, Bonnye Ruth Peel.

She is survived by her thirteen children. Suzanne Whittington (Robert), Mark Robertson (Jo), Tommy Robertson, Vernon Robertson (Karmen), Mary Carol Patrick (Steve), Ramona Moss (Kenny), Anthony Robertson (Diana), Melanie Irby (David), Julie Armstrong (Russell), Maria Stewart (Jeb), Shilah Craig (Jimmy), Jacob Robertson, and Joseph Robertson (Shana). She also is survived by two sisters: Jolene Pearl of Michigan and Judith Freeman of Ohio; one brother, Gene Ridings of Missouri; nineteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren.

Pallbearers and honary pallbearers are Matthew Purvis, Jonathan Purvis, Ryan Purvis, Nick Robertson, Will Moss, Sam Irby, Luke Craig, John Bryant Stewart, Dane Robertson and Kole Craig.

Throughout her life, she maintained a sweet and simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many, who even now are being changed by her witness of constant nurturing love and faith. Her signature gift of joy, shown through her constant smiling, laughter, and joking around, will never be forgotten. She was known for being a wonderful mother above all, and a wonderful grandmother as well. Her constant love will live forever in the hearts of those around her, and they will be eternally grateful for that love.