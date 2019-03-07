R.B. Johnson, age 91, of Knoxville, formerly of Jackson, MS passed away June 25, 2019. R.B. was a member of Hardin Valley Freewill Baptist Church and former member of Hillcrest Independent Methodist Church in Forest, MS. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. R.B. was raised by stepfather, A.C. (Slim) Allen and mother, Lona Mae Johnson Allen in Jackson, Mississippi.

R.B. was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the South Pacific aboard the U.S.S. President Hayes APA20. He had a successful career in the Paint Industry. R.B. was a former president of the Sertoma Club International and charter member of the Northside Masonic Lodge #620 in Jackson, MS.

R.B was preceded in death by his brother, Ben L. Johnson Jr. and Ben’s wife, Arlene. He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jeri Johnson; daughters and husbands, Margie and Joe Tatone and Joy and Wade Tipton, all of Knoxville, TN; grandson, Philip Tipton and wife, Megan, and great-granddaughter, Addison; sisters, Dottie Newman of Knoxville, TN; Barbara Bolger of St. Petersburg, FL and Laura Nan Gray of Jackson, MS; several nieces and nephews.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Friday, Juune 28 with a Celebration of Life following at 2 p.m. at Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. Burial followed at Pleasant Forest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gideon’s International, www.gid-eons.org