Rev. Delbert W. Lathem age 64, passed away Monday August 10th 2020 at UMMC in Jackson, MS. A visitation was held on Friday August 14th 2020 at Crossroads Church of God in Sebastopol, MS from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM with a funeral service following at 11:00 AM. Burial was at Zion Cemetery in Walnut Grove, MS. Brother Matt Clark and Brother Mark Gill officiated.

Rev. Lathem was a lifelong resident of Sebastopol, MS. He was a member of Crossroads Church of God in Sebastopol, MS. Rev. Lathem worked for Nolen Sistrunk and was currently serving as Pastor at Crossroads Church of God in Sebastopol, MS. He loved doing something for somebody else and loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, P.H. and Jennie Rhee Lathem.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra Lathem of Sebastopol, MS; daughter, Cindy Rigby (Joey) of Clifton, MS; son, Joe Lathem (Tiffany) of Sebastopol, MS; brother, William Lathem of Lowell, AR; sisters, Ann Clark of Sebastopol, MS and Hilda VanVickle of Sebastopol, MS; five grandchildren, Trent Lathem, Blair Lathem, Jayden Lathem, Logan Parisi and Tyler Rigby; great grandchild, Everleigh Rose Parisi and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

