Rev. J.O. Walker

Reverend J.O. Walker, 94, of Mendenhall, Mississippi, passed peacefully from his earthly home to his heavenly home on Friday, May 8, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Saturday, December 26, 1925, in Branch, Mississippi, in Scott County.

A private family visitation was held on Monday, May 11, 2020.

Graveside Funeral Service were held Monday, May 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Mendenhall City Cemetery in Mendenhall, Mississippi. Reverend Kevin Walker and Reverend Charles Finch officiated. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Mendenhall was in charge of arrangements. 601-847-4401

Reverend Walker was a veteran of the United States Navy, serving courageously in the South Pacific during World War II. After returning from service, he saw a beautiful young woman named Louise Wallace getting off a bus in Morton, Mississippi. He fell in love at first sight, married her soon after, and celebrated 70 years of marriage with her in July, 2019. He followed God’s call, becoming a licensed minister in December of 1955 and ministering for 64 years. He served as pastor of Vicksburg Church of God for over 11 years, and Mendenhall Church of God for over 30 years. He also served the community as a barber, building relationships and ministering outside the walls of the church, until the age of 87. Rev. Walker also served on the MS Board of Barber Examiners from 1983-1988, as well as many committees for the MS Church of God. He was a husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, barber, pastor, and friend to so many. He not only called us to be faithful to the Lord, he taught us faithfulness with his own life as the example. His church and family were the most important things to his life. His love for his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, church family, and friends was always evident. He loved golf, carpentry, bird-watching, the morning “Wards coffee club”, and spending time with his great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Caley Taylor and Clemmie Lorena Walker; five sisters, Mary Thornton, Evelyn Scales, Mabel Bassett, Scarlet Foreman, and Sally DuBose; and three brothers, H.C. Walker, Caley Walker, and Thurston Walker.

Survivors include loving wife of seventy years, Mattie Louise Wallace Walker of Mendenhall; two daughters, Margaret Walker Ponder (Mike) of Mendenhall and Sheila Walker Shows (Walter) of Mendenhall; one son, James David Walker (Pam) of Braxton; five grandchildren, Kelli Reynolds (Greg) of Mendenhall, Michael Ponder (Paige) of Pass Christian, Jamie Shows of Mendenhall, Kevin Walker (Heather) of Mendenhall, and Chad Ponder of Brandon; twelve great-grandchildren, Maggie Seghini (Grayson), Margaret Spencer White, Walker Wallace, Isabella Ponder, Mattie Walker, Allie Walker, Eli Boone, Olivia Shows, Jack Walker, Madison Cliburn, Addison Reynolds, and Morgan Reynolds .

Pallbearers were Danny Myers, Sam Stewart, Jeff Scott, Robert Taylor, Randy Puckett, and Michael Ponder. Honorary pallbearers were Men's Fellowship of Mendenhall Church of God, Bill Sumrall, Billy Glenn Downey, Farris Griffith, Lloyd Stephens, Larry Broadhead, Jerry Perry, Vernon Errington, and Terrell Stubbs.