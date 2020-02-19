Rev. William David Bryant

Wed, 02/19/2020 - 11:52am

Rev. William David Bryant, age 64 and a resident of Forest, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services were conducted at 3:00 p.m. from the Ephesus Baptist Church on Saturday, February 15, 2020. Interment followed in the Ephesus Cemetery under the direction of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

Pastor Ted Barnett officiated the service. Music for the service was provided by Mrs. Sarah Quigley, pianist, Mrs. Natalie Emmons, accompanist, and Mr. Robert Butler, soloist.

Visitation was two hours prior to the services at the church on Saturday.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years. He was a servant of the Lord, who enjoyed singing in the choir and attending his Sunday School Class, at Ephesus Baptist Church, where he was a member.

He is preceded in death by his parents: William Landrum and Mary Frances Warren Bryant and one infant brother: Landrum Bryant.

Survivors include two aunts: Clara Beltran and Lottie Saterfiel; one uncle: Norman Baker Warren; and a host of cousins. 

Pallbearers were Ted Bryant, Joe Bryant, Ed Bryant, Jody Warren, Austin Warren, and Bob Butler.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Forest.

