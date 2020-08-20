Reva Daigle Boutwell, age 100, passed away in her sleep, August 10, 2020 at Camelot of Broussard in Broussard, LA.

Funeral arrangements were dramatically altered due to COVID 19 to ensure the safety of all. The family held a graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Father Howard Blessing officiated. Family members served as pallbearers.

Mrs. Boutwell was born in Church Point, LA and was a devout Catholic whose faith in God was strong and unwavering throughout her life. As a young woman she answered a calling to become a nun, joining the order of the Sisters of the Most Holy Sacrament and was known as Sister Louise; she served with the order for more than 20 years.

Reva earned a degree at Loyola University in New Orleans, LA and supplemental teaching certifications at University of Southwestern Louisiana. Reva adored children and worked as a grade school teacher for many years. Her joyous spirit was infectious and positively impacted everyone she encountered-especially her young students.

Reva was an avid explorer and traveled all over the world with her late husband DW. She loved to cook, dance, and entertain at large family gatherings. Reva was dedicated to healthy living and made walking a daily endeavor.

She is survived by three sisters Margaret Bacon and Cecilia Gesser of Lafayette and Katherine Steen of Iota; step-grandchildren John Boutwell and wife, Beverly, of Forest, MS, Dewane Weaver and husband, Glenn, of Houston, TX, and Keith Boutwell and wife, Denice, of Flora, MS; five step-great-grandchildren, three step-great, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Reva was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 18 years, Dewey White Boutwell (DW); her parents, Gilbert and Louise Richard Daigle; four brothers, James “Jimmy” Daigle, Frank Daigle, Joseph Daigle, John Daigle; three sisters, Theresa Trosclair, Louise Bernadette Talbot, and Mary LeBlanc.

