Mrs. Robbie P. Warren age 62, passed away Wednesday December 9, 2020 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS. A Graveside service was held on Friday December 11, 2020 at Kalem Cemetery in Morton, MS at 11:00 AM. Reverend Joe Crane officiated.

Mrs. Warren was a lifelong resident of Morton, MS. She was Methodist by faith and a member of Kalem Church in Morton, MS. Robbie was a 1976 graduate of Morton High School and went on to pursue a career in banking, retiring as Vice President of Deposit Operations with Trustmark Bank. In her free time she enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Benjamin “B.Z.” Polk.

She is survived by her husband, Rickey Warren of Morton, MS; her mother, Aldarene Polk of Morton, MS; children, Heather (Pedo) Reid of Forest, MS, Brook (Jeff) Box of Morton, MS, Matthew (Nickie) Warren of Polkville, MS; sisters, Wanda Stevenson (Ellie Ray) of Morton, MS, Sheila Cooper of Morton,MS, Rita Huff (Dr. Kelly) of Georgia; ten grandchildren, Joel (Haliegh) Overstreet, Macey Box, Abigail Overstreet, Lexie Warren, Zane Box, Sarah Overstreet, Jessie Overstreet, Lexie Sistrunk, Kellie Reid and Shellie Reid; two great-grandchildren, Paislie Reid and Korbin Reid.

Pallbearers were, Terry Harvey, Max Harvey, Will Hamilton, Jimmy Gould, Jody McCurdy and Ruben Reid.

In lieu of flowers memorials to: St. Jude

