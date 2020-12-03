Mr. Robert Bolon “Bobby” Tadlock, Jr., 57, of Wesson, passed from this life November 27, 2020, at his residence. He was born December 20, 1962, in Forest, Mississippi, to Robert Bolon Tadlock, Sr. and Jane Pryor Tadlock. He was a member of Homewood United Methodist Church. Mr. Tadlock was an avid outdoorsman, spending time hunting or fishing, but also enjoyed working with wood.

Bobby is preceded in death by his grandparents, Waldo and Zola Mae Pryor and Earcy and Winnie Tadlock; his aunts, Gay Jones and Sue Tadlock; brother-in-law, John Michael Baggett; and cousin, Mike Jones.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Meshalle Tadlock; parents; son, Robert Bolon Tadlock, III; daughters, Danielle Tadlock Smith (Josh) and Sheree Paige Tadlock; brother Chris Tadlock (Amy); sister, Sheree Baggett; one grandchild, John Rowen Smith; nieces, Abi Baggett, Adyson Tadlock, and Emilee Tadlock; as well as other numerous loving family members and friends.

