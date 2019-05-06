Robert E. King

Mr. Robert King, 81, of Forest, passed away peacefully in the afternoon hours of Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He was born to Jessie and Lula King on October 20, 1937, in Walnut Grove, Mississippi.

King was a Scott County resident for his entire adult life. He and his wife of 42 years, Imogene King, were business owners in Forest for more than four decades. The Kings established Robert’s Drop Inn in Forest, and later owned and managed Harperville General Store in the Harperville Community. King managed the store until he retired on May 14, 2018.

King was preceded in death by his parents Jessie and Lula, sister Ella King, brothers J.E. King and Floyd King, and his daughter Kay King.

Survivors include his wife Imogene King, sisters Dorothy King, Thelma Trest, Wanda White, Elma Johnson and her husband Mack; son Robert Dale King and wife Becky; grandchildren Robert Dale King, Jr., Jeffery Craig and Sammy Taylor; as well as 10 great grandchildren.

Visitation was held on May 31 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Forest. Funeral services were held on June 1 at 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Chapel and his burial followed at Harperville Baptist Church Cemetery where King was laid to rest. Brother David Goree officiated the burial ceremonies.

Pallbearers were Terry King, Christopher Martin, Michael Phillips, Sammy Taylor, Robert Dale King, Jr. and Jeffery Craig.