Ruth F. Marty, 102, went home to be with her Lord at Lackey Convalescent Home in Forest, MS, on Sunday, December 3, 2017. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Edmund John Marty. She was born to the late Fred and Beulah Fussner, of Mentor, Ohio on September 13, 1915 in Willoughby, Ohio.

She leaves behind two daughters, Sybil Marty Cheesman (Robert) and Zoe Ellen Brumfield (Robin), 4 grandchildren, Brian S. Cheesman, Justin T. Brumfield, Heather C. Warner (Dusty) and Michael C. Brumfield.

An avid symphonic music lover, Mrs. Marty was a long time educator, teaching Physical Education at all levels in the University of Nebraska, Lincoln, and Casper, Wyoming public school districts after receiving her Bachelor and Masters degrees from Miami of Ohio and New York University respectively.

Parkway Funeral Home, Ridgeland, MS, is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. and chapel service will follow at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 29, 2017. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Gideons International or the Mississippi Symphony Orchestra.