Mrs. Ruth Speed age 71, passed away on Monday April 20, 2020 at MS Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, MS. A visitation was held at Steele Baptist Church on Wednesday April 22, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A private funeral service was held at Steele Baptist Church with a private “family only” graveside service following at Eastern Cemetery. Brother Joey Smith will officiate.

Mrs. Speed had lived in the Steele Community for the past 18 years. She was a member of Steele Baptist Church in Forest, MS. She loved her family, her flowers and her dogs and she was a very good cook.

She is preceded in death by her parents; Charlie Stewart and Mable Brittain; three brothers, Charles, Wayne and Randall Stewart; one granddaughter, Brandi Thibeault. She is survived by her husband, Ernest Speed of Forest, MS; three children; sons, Jeff Floyd of Lake, MS and Steve Floyd of Forest, MS, daughter, Paula Bryant of Yazoo City, MS; two stepsons, Dink Speed of Forest, MS and Ricky Lee Speed of Forest, MS; one sister, Bernice Horn of Panama City, FL; one brother, Michael Lynn Stewart of Orlando, Fl; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Brandon Bryant, Shawn Floyd, Dustin Floyd, Justin Speed, Austin Speed, Andrew Floyd and Honorary Pallbearer, Jessie James Floyd.

Donations may be made to Steele Baptist Church Building Fund, 8977 Hwy. 21 N, Forest MS 39074.

