Scott Thomas, age 64 and a resident of Morton, died peacefully Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Merit Health Rankin following a brief illness.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 am Sunday, December 20, 2020 at North Morton Baptist Church. Bro. Gary Wyatt, Bro. Josh Smith and Bro. Otis Taylor officiated. Scott was laid to rest in the North Morton Cemetery. Graveside services were not held as the family remained at the church to visit with friends.

Scott was born on Monday, June 11, 1956 in Topeka, KS to his parents, Donald Brown Thomas and Dorothy Mae Anderson. Scott later relocated to Mississippi in the Carthage area. He moved to Morton 16 years ago, met and married his loving wife, Glenda. He was active in the North Morton Baptist Church, Scott was a kind, compassionate man of great faith serving his Lord and his church family. He was employed as an electrician at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda Thomas of Morton, 4 children; Rebecca Becker (Phil) of Tulsa, OK, D. Bryan Thomas also of Tulsa, OK, Brandi Stokley (Ryan) of Morton and Jason Goss (Kelly) also of Morton. He is also survived by 3 sisters; Sharon Kiernan (Mike), Janet Wieflien, and Lisa Beavers (Mike) all of Topeka, KS. He leaves behind a legacy of 7 grandchildren; Ronald L. Bailey, IV. James R. Bailey, Ellyssa D. Bailey, Marley Grace Stokley. Tanner Reed Stokley, Kylie Layne Goss, and Austyn Shelby Goss.

Pallbearers were Doug Sanders, John Paul Wallace, Leland Burchfield, Richard Gregory, Donald O’Cain and Clay Howard. Honorary Pallbearers are Brian Massey and Jackie Smith.

Funeral services provided by Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Morton.