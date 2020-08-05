Sheena Renee Comfort Miles, 60, of Morton, passed away Friday, May 1, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center following a courageous battle against COVID-19.

A visitation honoring Sheena’s life was held at the pavilion at Morton Memorial Gardens, on Sunday, May 3, from 2-4 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m. with Brother Earl Clark officiating. Interment followed at Morton Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers were Ryan Brown, Lane Cooper, Danny Massey, Jay Massey, Justin Nutt, Clay Purvis, Daniel Napp and Stephen Purvis. Honorary Pallbearers are the Doctors, Nurses, and Healthcare workers who have worked with her over the years. Arrangements were entrusted to Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Morton.

Mrs. Miles spent her life in service to others when they needed help the most. An emergency room nurse at Scott Regional Hospital, she spent her last working days helping those who had contracted the virus. Last year, she was presented a 25-year plaque in honor of her service at Scott Regional. Her nursing career spanned 35 years and included terms at the former Scott Baptist Hospital and the University Hospital. She received her R. N. degree from Hinds Community College.

She believed that all healthcare front-line workers are the heroes in this pandemic. She appreciated her colleagues for their courage and kindness and was very proud to be counted in that number. She knew well the effort and energy that her caregivers were providing to her during her last days, and she appreciated their help so much.

Born August 23, 1959, in Morton, Sheena was the daughter of Mrs. Betsy Cooper Comfort of Morton and the late Mr. Harvey Thomas (H. T.) Comfort.

A graduate of Morton High School, where she met the love of her life, Tommy, her husband of 43 years, Sheena was a cheerleader for the Panthers and continued serving as a cheerleader for her family and friends throughout her lifetime. Every four years she donned her “campaign manager” hat for her son Tom’s elections. He was always happy to truthfully say he couldn’t have done it without her. Sheena especially enjoyed treating her family to holiday gatherings and spending time perusing flea markets and shopping for Rae Dunn Pottery and other treasures with her beloved best friend,Tommy. In her spare time, Sheena acted as an insurance agent at the family’s agency, Tri-County Insurance.

Sheena and Tommy most recently were attending First Baptist Church of Morton, following his retirement from active ministry. His most recent post was at New Pleasantdale Baptist Church in Philadelphia. Sheena enjoyed being a preacher’s wife and cherished the friends she made during that special time in their lives.

In addition to her mother, Sheena is survived by her husband, the Rev. Tommy Miles; her son, Rep. Tom Miles; and her daughter, Stacey Miles; two grandchildren; her sister Sheri Prestage (Richard) all of Morton; and a host of nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by her fur babies Angel and Frisky who brought her unbounded joy.

Her family requests that memorials for Sheena be contributed to the Bank of Morton for the Sheena Miles Nursing Memorial Scholarship.

They are grateful that they had the opportunity to spend her last moments with her, praying and holding her hands.