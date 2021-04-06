Stanley Welch, 78, passed away at his home in Forest, MS on Sunday, March 28, 2021. A memorial visitation was on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM and Wednesday, March 31, 2021, 9:30 AM until 10:00 AM all at Wolf Funeral Services, Morton, MS. His service were held at 10:00 AM at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel, Morton, MS. Interment was at the Union Line Cemetery, Soso, MS. Rev. Jason Tillman officiated.

Stanley was born in Laurel, MS on July 30, 1942 to Julia Greene and Orin Welch. Stanley was a native of Jones County, MS. Stanley has lived in Forest for the past 40 years. He was a Baptist by faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to fish, mechanic and play golf. He was the retired owner of Laurel Industrial Electric.

Stanley was preceded in death by his parents Orin & Julia Welch; daughter, Julie Leach and a brother, Myra Welch. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Welch; 4 daughters, Martha Gray West (Johnny), Arlington, TX, Christie Butler, Forest, MS, Heather Rigby, Meridian, MS and Jill Dooley, Forest, MS; sister Beverly Windham (Robert), Soso, MS; 10 grandchildren, Kayla Waggoner, Audrey West, Sarah Litteral, Callie West, Julia Beth West, John Stanley West, Dalton Butler, Andrew West, Sebastian Leach, Van Michael Leach; 6 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

You may sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence on our website, www.wolffuneralservices.com