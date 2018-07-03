Thelma Mae Gardner

Wed, 03/07/2018 - 10:17am

Thelma Mae Gardner, 96, a resident of Union, MS passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 in Union, MS. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Forest, MS. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.  Rev. Clint Johnson and Rev. Howell Thrash officiated.

Mrs. Gardner was born June 7, 1921 to Will Rigby and Maude Tatum Rigby and was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Gardner. She was a member of Sebastopol Baptist Church.

Mrs. Gardner is survived by her sisters, Lucille Cox and Pauline McDill; brother, Malcolm Rigby.  She is also survived by her niece, Patrenia Monk and her husband Rayburn of Sebastopol.

