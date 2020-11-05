October 6, 1953-September 26, 3030

Mr. Ulra Winford McCollum, age 66, of Sevierville, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020.

He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his son Joey McCollum; father Billy McCollum and brother Steven McCollum.

Survivors include his son Clifford McCollum of Mississippi and daughter Amanda McCollum of Sevierville; granddaughter Joanna McCollum of Mississippi; mother Johnnie McCollum of Sevierville; sisters Cookie Ownby and Jennie McCollum both of Sevierville and brother Chester McCollum of Newport. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will hold a graveside service at 2:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon, November 7, 2020 at Zion Grove Cemetery with Pastor Royce Bailey and Brother Jeffrey Harvell officiating.

In consideration of the health and safety of all those attending the services, Costner-Maloy strongly encourages that all CDC guidelines be followed, including the use of face masks.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.