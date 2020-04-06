Velma Dell Tadlock

Thu, 06/04/2020 - 1:34pm

Velma Dell Tadlock, 89, was called to heaven on May 23rd, 2020 at Merit Health Hospital in Flowood, MS.

Velma was born on January 15th, 1931 in Jackson, MS. She graduated from St. Joe High School and retired from Allstate Insurance after 35 years. She was married to Herschel L. Tadlock for 43 years until his death. She was a prominent member of Pearl United Methodist Church, in Pearl, MS. She loved spending time with her family and church friends.

She is survived by her two daughters, Barbara Sue Jones, and Sandra Jean Tadlock, two granddaughters, Angela Ward (Michael) and Abby Jones, great grandchildren Madison and Mason Ward, sister-in-law, Joyce Tillman, brother-in-law, W.C. Tadlock and several nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents, Evon B. Tillman and Velma Crawford Tillman, her brothers Johnnie, Ray “Bo”, and Mickey Tillman.

Due to COVID-19 a private service was held on Tues. May 26th. Interment followed at Lakewood Memorial Park in Jackson, MS. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pearl United Methodist Church, 226 S Pearson Rd, Pearl, MS 39208 or a charity of your choice.

