Vera McNeece Thompson

Mrs. Vera Thompson, age 89, a resident of Forest passed away on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Trend Healthcare in Carthage. Visitation was held 5p.m. - 8 p.m. Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton. Services were held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at the Ott & Lee Chapel in Morton with burial in Sardis Baptist Cemetery. Bro. Mickey Walls, Dr. Jason Gomez and Honorary Minister, Rev. Brian Gomez officated. Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Morton.

She was born in Polkville, MS on May 3, 1930. Vera was a great cook and raised her six girls and taught them all her cooking secrets. She loved the Lord and was a member of Pulaski Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a powerful Prayer Warrior. Vera taught herself to sew and made many outfits for her girls growing up. She was a great wife, sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be missed by all who loved and knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents Luke McNeece and Ethel Dilmore McNeece; husband, Preston B. Thompson; daughter, Jan Tadlock; grandson, Joshua Evans; siblings, Earl, John, Maudine, Doris, Pat and Ernie; son-in-law, Maxie Evans.

She is survived by her children, Vivian McLain (Wylie) of Argyle, TX, Evelyn Snow (Tommy) of Forest, Sue Player (Oren) of Central, SC, Donna McCreary of Six Mile, SC and Joy Evans of Forest; siblings, Neyoma Sawin (Bill) of Braxton, Jerry McNeece (Louise) of Cooperville and Jimmy McNeece of Polkville; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Jim Tadlock; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Pallbearers will be Joe Snow, Chris Snow, Jason Gomez, Phillip Sawin, David McNeese and BJ McCreary.

Memorials may be made in her honor to Pulaski Baptist Church.