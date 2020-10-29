Funeral services for Mrs. Vonnie Gwynne Eichelberger were conducted from the Ott & Lee Funeral Home Chapel in Forest at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Rev. Andy Boles officiated. Interment followed in the High Hill Methodist Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 12 noon until service time on Thursday at the funeral home.

Mrs. Eichelberger was born February 16, 1945 in Scott County, Mississippi, to her parents, Guy Austin and Alice Elizabeth Hunter Keeton, who precede her in death. She passed away October 12, 2020 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson. She was 75 years old.

Mrs. Eichelberger was a lifelong resident of Scott County, and a retired loan officer with Laurel Federal Savings and Loan, Inc. She was a Christian by faith and a member High Hill Methodist Church. Enjoying crafting by hobby, Mrs. Vonnie took pride in painting and woodworking. As for nature, she loved flowers, specifically yellow roses and hummingbirds; as well as a passion for the sights and sounds of the beach. She will be remembered as a kindhearted person who loved her family very much.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her siblings: Larry (Linda Sue) Keeton, Faye (Kavanaugh) Weaver, and Claude Lindsey.

Survivors include her husband of fifty-eight years: Mr. Carl Eichelberger of Forest; two children: Tony (Carla) Eichelberger and Teresa (Mike) Stroud, both of Forest; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister: Betsy (Lamar) Ballard of Brandon; one sister-in-law: Gwen Lindsey of Brandon and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Brian Lindsey, Ricky Ballard, Anthony Ballard, Brandon Eichelberger, Brad Eichelberger and Heath Clark.

Guy Sledge served as honorary pallbearer.

In lieu of flowers, the Eichelberger family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Ott & Lee Funeral Home, 295 East First St., Forest, served the Eichelberger family.