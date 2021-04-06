Walter A. “Buddy” Crapps, Sr. 85, passed away at his home in Ludlow, MS on April 1, 2021. Visitation was on April 3, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM at Wolf Funeral Services, Morton, MS. Services were at 11:00 AM immediately following visitation at Wolf Funeral Services Chapel, Morton, MS. Interment was at the Ludlow Cemetery. Pastor Jim Burns officiated the service.

Buddy was born on October 15, 1935 in Scott County, MS to Alex Crapps and Leona Presley Crapps. He was raised on the Pearl River at Coal Bluff where he loved to hunt and fish. He even served on the Pearl River Valley Water District Board for many years. He retired with the State Capitol Police. Buddy served our country in the Army where he was stationed in Germany. It was there he met his wife Dagmar Simpson. She was an important part of his life, caring for him daily in his time of need. They had five children together, Karola Boatman, Patricia Parker (Glen), Walter A. Crapps, Jr. (Susanna), Vickie Turnage (Edmond), James Crapps (Janie). He was very proud to be called Granddaddy by 16 grandchildren, Dylan Cross, Peyton Cross, Brooke Turnage, Loftin Turnage, Preston Turnage, Sydney Boatman, Katelin Crapps, Rachel Crapps, Natalie Crapps, Jessica Crapps, Chris Crapps, Madison Crapps, Morgan Crapps, Kiley Crapps, Case Parker, and Bella Parker.

Buddy was preceded in death by his parents, Alex Crapps and Leona Crapps; two brothers, Kenneth Crapps, Bill Crapps and one sister, Patricia Crapps. He is survived by two sisters Janell Armstrong of Forkville, MS, Jeannie Easterling of Morton, MS and a brother, Buford Crapps of Ludlow, MS. He was very proud to be called Uncle Buddy by a host of nieces and nephews and will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family. We know that he is now fishing in heaven.

Pallbearers were Dylan Cross, Peyton Cross, Loftin Turnage, Preston Turnage, Chris Crapps, and Case Parker. Honorary Pallbearers were Daniel Halbrooke, Alan Robinson, Rusty Cross, Wayne Boatman, Mike Crapps, Clarence Crapps, Jack Armstrong III, Russell Armstrong, and Stites Easterling.

