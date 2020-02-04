Wanda Faye Yarbrough, 73, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, Mississippi. Graveside services and interment were held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 31, at Conn Cemetery with Rev. Mark Thompson officiating.

Faye was born December 3, 1946, to Walter T. and Bessie Lantrip Conn in Winston County, Mississippi. After moving to Lake, Mississippi, she became a member of Sandridge Baptist Church; she was a member of Gum Branch Baptist Church when she lived in Louisville.

Faye enjoyed making flower arrangements, cooking, and going to yard sales. She enjoyed spoiling her beloved dogs—JoJo and Baby who dearly loved her in return.

Faye is survived by her children: Norman Keith Yarbrough and wife Penny of Louisville, Mississippi; Cassandra Gay and husband John of Lake; and Thad Yarbrough and wife Kristy; also of Louisville. She also leaves behind to mourn her passing her daughter-in-law Sonja Yarbrough of Louisville and her brother Sidney Callahan of French Camp, Mississippi. One of her greatest joys was being “MaMaw” to her 11 grandchildren: Taylor (Carla) Yarbrough; Alexandria Yarbrough, Aaron (Christin) Yarbrough, Brandon Rentz, Colby (Chelsie) Yarbrough, Johnathan Gay, Joshua Gay, Jeremy Gay, Lane Yarbrough, Emily Yarbrough, and Eva Yarbrough as well as four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Thadis Yarbrough, her son Stevie Yarbrough, her parents, and two sisters Ruby and Kate Lantrip.

Serving as pallbearers were Jeremy Gay, John Gay, Johnathan Gay, Joshua Gay, Colby Yarbrough, Keith Yarbrough, Lane Yarbrough, Taylor Yarbrough, and Thad Yarbrough.

Services were under the direction of Nowell-Massey Funeral Home, 724 North Columbus Avenue, Louisville, MS. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family by signing the guest register at www.nowellmasseyfuneralhome.com.