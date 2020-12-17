Retired basketball coach and longtime teacher at Morton Attendance Center, William “Bill” Dickson, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Scott Regional Hospital. He was 82 years old.

A native of the Sunshine State, he will be remembered for his love for all aspects of the game of basketball whether watching, spectating, or coaching. He was a Christian by faith and held membership with Springfield Baptist Church where he was an active member.

He is preceded in death by his wife Dena Sue Rushing Dickson (1996), and his parents: William Howard Dickson, Sr., and Marylin Daniels Dickson, both of Florida.

Survivors include four children: Danette (Mike) Smith, Dawn Mitchell, Suzanne Martin, and Marc Harper; four grandchildren: Ashlynn Mitchell (Matthew) Rutland, Zach Smith, Kaitlee Smith, and C.J. du Toit; and one sister: Vetta Loveless.