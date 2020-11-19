William “Bill” Jones entered Heaven on November 6, 2020. Bill was born in Forest on December 27, 1948 to Peek and Bernice Jones. He grew up in Forest and graduated from Forest High School where he played baseball and football. Bill attended East Central Junior College and The University of Southern Mississippi. Bill was a devoted Christian, never met a stranger and would do anything for his neighbors. He always had a smile on his face. He loved worshiping at Pine Lake Church, “tinkering” in his workshop, cooking, riding his motorcycle, spending time with his friends and family and going to see his son’s band. He was a devoted husband, father, brother and uncle. Bill will be missed by many.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Peek and Bernice Jones; three sisters, Frances Mapp, Marie Tucker, Jewell Rasco; one brother, Ray Jones.

He is survived by his wife Janice Jones; four children, Trey Jones, wife Brenda, Chad Parker, Kelly Lewis and Keith Jones; one sister, Janelle Gallotte, several nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Morton, a memorial service followed at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel.