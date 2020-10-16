William Waldrip, age 80, died October 4, 2020. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and his Master’s degree from William Carey. A retired teacher, coach, and bus driver, he enjoyed sports and was a big fan of Mississippi State and the New Orleans Saints.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Taylor and Winnie Rochester Waldrip; brother, Paul Waldrip; and sisters, Ellen Hargrave and Lena Marchioni.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of 54 years, Jean Waldrip; daughter, Penny (Kelby) Bufkin of McLain, MS; son, Jeff Waldrip of Portland, OR; grandchildren, Raine Bufkin, Emma Bufkin, Claire Waldrip, and Nora Waldrip; sister, Ruth Summerlin of Canton, MS; numerous other relatives and friends.

The Visitation for William Waldrip was Thursday, October 8, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Moments Funeral Home. The Funeral Service began at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Paul Brashier officiating. Burial followed in Rocky Creek Cemetery. Pallbearers include Carl D. Havard, John Havard, Mike Courtney, Kelby Bufkin, Raine Bufkin and Fedele Marchioni. Honorary pallbearers include Joe Dixon, C. J. Mason, Allen Albritton, Carl Knight, Ronnie Massey, Dr. James Sones, Carroll Dungan, Marshall Stevens and Jerry Wallace.

