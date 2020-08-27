Graveside service for Willie Jimmie Roland was held Saturday, August, 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. from New Bethel Cemetery in Neshoba County with Rev. Curt Pace officiating. McClain-Hays Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Mr. Roland, 81, of Pearl, died Thursday, August 20, 2020.

A native of Scott County, MS, he lived in Morton, MS, in early years, and was a longtime resident of Hinds and Rankin counties. He worked in engineering/hydraulics at Eaton, Inc. Mr. Roland was a member of Pearson Road Baptist Church in Pearl.

Survivors include two sons, Sean Roland of Jackson and Jimmy Roland of Louisville; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Tommy Roland of Pearl; sisters, Virginia Garver of Brandon and Thelma Williamson of Crystal Springs.

Mr. Roland was preceded in death by wife, Janie Roland; parents, William and Jennie Roland; brothers, Daniel Roland and Austin Roland; sister, Caroline Mohon.