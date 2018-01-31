Mr. Wilson Davis Wooten, age 81, passed away on Wednesday January 24, 2018 at his home in Lake, MS. Visitation was held on Friday January 26, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday January 27, 2018 from 9:00 a.m. until 9:50 a.m. at Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS. Funeral Services were held on Saturday January 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wolf Funeral Services Chapel in Lake, MS with Rev. Harold Laird officiating. Burial followed in the Goodhope Baptist Cemetery. Wolf Funeral Services in Lake, MS was in charge of the arrangements.

Mr. Wooten, a native of Scott County, had lived in Lake, MS since 1989 where he moved from Miami, FL. He grew up in the Ringgold Community and graduated from Ringgold High School in 1955. After graduation he started construction work building bridges in various states and later began his own company, W & W Bridges, in Miami, FL in 1966. Upon retirement, he returned to Lake, MS where he ran S&W Ranch and served as Wagon Master for the Central MS Trailride Association for many years. He was also an avid collector of antique cars.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lewis and Winnie Davis Wooten; and two brothers, Lewis Jack and Eugene Wooten. He is survived by his wife, Sherrie Wooten of Lake, MS; three children, William Jewett Wooten (Cindy) of Lake, MS, Rebecca McElhenney of Fairhope, AL, and Winnie McMullan (James) of Lake, MS; four sisters, Tommie Stroud of Jackson, MS, Mary Blackburn of Metarie, LA, Patricia Beckwith of Lake, MS, and Sarah Mabry of Lake, MS; two brothers, Will Henry Wooten of Lake, MS and Roger Wooten of Forest, MS; seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Pallbearers were Bob Beckwith, Spencer Beckwith, Ted Hollingsworth, Michael Hollingsworth, Robert Butler, and Robert Lee McDaniel.

Memorials may be made to: Gideons International or Goodhope Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.