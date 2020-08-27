Mrs. Wydell W. Gray age 94, passed away Monday August 24, 2020 at MS. Care Center in Morton, MS. A visitation was held on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at Springfield Baptist Church in Morton, MS from 10:00 AM until 10:50 AM with a funeral service following. Reverend Jerry Lewis and Brother Tal Varderman officiated. Burial was at Springfield Baptist Cemetery, there was no graveside service.

Mrs. Gray was a lifelong resident of the Springfield Community. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Springfield Baptist Church of Morton, MS.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Berton “Ray” Gray; her parents, Jimmie B. Winstead and Odis Mahaffey Winstead; her first husband, Leon McEwen; her son, Winstead McEwen; brother, Staff Sergeant James W. Winstead.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews and a number of cousins.

