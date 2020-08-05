Zilpha Ann Reid

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 1:30pm

Mrs. Zilpha Ann Reid age 75, passed away Sunday April 26, 2020 at her home in Mendenhall, MS. A visitation was held at Wolf Funeral Services in Morton, MS on Wednesday April 29, 2020 from 1:30 PM until 2:00 PM. A funeral service was  held on Wednesday April 29, 2020 at 2:00 PM. The Service was held under the Portico at Wolf Funeral Services. Burial was at Antioch-Steele Cemetery in Forest, MS. Pastor Reginald S. Brumfield will officiate.

Mrs. Reid was a lifelong resident of Scott County, MS. She was Baptist by faith and a member of Ephesus Baptist Church in Forest, MS. She was a loving person who loved greatly all of her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Daymon Reid; her parents, William Roy and Ruth Imogene May; sister, Dorothy May Randall, and great grandchild Hazel Clarice Reid. She is survived by her two children; Dewayne Reid (Lisa) of Mendenhall, MS and Shannon Reid of Forest, MS; six grand-children, 10 great-grandchildren and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.

