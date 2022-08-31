I had never noticed, until last week, how clean a flash flood can make a city street look. Of course the country ditches are a whole different story. We’ll get to that!

I’ve been in floods before. The Easter Flood of 1979 ruined a Senior Toga Party for my high school graduating class at the Newton Country Club, but I’m pretty sure we thought it was fun. That same weekend I went swimming down the middle of Highway 80 in the Chunky River that had flooded the roadway at the old bridge just outside the town of Chunky. I thought that was fun too!

Stupid? Yeah!

Young? Yeah!

Fun? Oh heck Yeah!

But it was last Wednesday in downtown Forest, after torrential rains raised the rushing water of the ditch out in the old ballfield behind our office up to the back drive of our office, and flood waters were covering highways and byways all over Scott County, and much of Mississippi, that I had my revelation.

After the rains finally subsided for a period I grabbed the camera and made my way out to snap some photographs for this week’s paper. Water was still rushing pretty much everywhere, but my eye was drawn to Main Street in Forest where the concrete looked pristine. Clean, very clean, was my first thought.

I suppose some of the hardest rain I’ve ever witnessed, record breaking rainfall, had kind of pressure washed the streets. The parking stripes were white, like new white, same for the intersection stripes.

Monday morning as I turned onto Smith Ave., our street, it still looked clean and I suppose that is another sign of the power of Mother Nature.

The woods, the creeks, the streams, the rivers that are fed by all of this runoff, well they didn’t fair ao well. On Pine Grove Road in Sebastopol, the one on which I live, which is always just as trashy as trashy can be, the flood waters were, for a time, as high as the wheels on a car.

All that water had to go somewhere and up and over the ditch bank it flowed freely into the neighboring pasture. Needless to say the neighboring pasture now has a pretty good scattering of styrofoam food boxes, plastic drink bottles, beer cans, and cigarette boxes, to go with a portion of the gravel roadbed that fell victim to the elements as well.

So, it seems to me, that by the time all the trash that is always accumulating along Highway 21, and that was caught up in those flash flood waters, flows though the Sipsey and Hontokalo creeks into the Tuscolameta and on down to the Pearl River there ought to be a pretty good cluster of stuff flowing directly into the Ross Barnett Reservoir, if it isn’t already there.

Once that all comes out the other side of the spillway gates headed toward Flowood and Jackson, and cleans out the woods and wetlands, over there it should be a pretty big mass headed through south Mississippi and on out into the Mississippi Sound. Who knows where it will go after that. It might even turn into one of those giant floating trash heaps drifting across the ocean.

Think about it next time you toss that McDonalds bag out your car window.

Now, on to the Dog Days of Summer.

Take away the drenching downpours and flooding that came with them of the past week, and the mild temperatures left were an unexpected bonus for this time of year in Mississippi. It was even chilly at our house a couple of nights.

Sunday came and wife, Danny, and I thought we might take to some porch sitting and enjoy the afternoon breeze before supper time. Then we went to the store to pick up some milk and decided the milder temperatures of last week, were, doggoneit, gone!

That made me think of the days of old when that same porch would be filled by Sunday afternoon visitors — ladies with double names like Clennie Mae, Willie Charles, Birtie Jean, and my grandmother, of course, Delia Mae that were probably younger then than the two of us today — as they shared the gossip of the day and tried to beat the heat in the dog days of summer.

We’re spoiled!

These days we make sure those same windows, that used to be propped open with a stick so the attic fan could draw in a breeze, are closed tightly with the blinds drawn, and the curtains pulled, so we can keep cool in our air-conditioned cave.

And, don’t even talk about making a pot of coffee to sip from a cup on that porch in the middle of the afternoon. Don’t you even talk about it!