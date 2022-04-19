Our prayers are with the family of the late Attorney Jerry Bustin, former Forest City Judge and Scott County Lunacy Judge, who died at his home on April 15th. Attorney Bustin was a graduate of MS College and the Jackson School of Law. Following graduation in 1968, he opened his law office here. He published several books, including Big Red, To Kill a Viper, and Death Comes Slowly. Our prayers are with his family. Visitation is Wednesday, April 20th from 5-7 p.m. and April 21st from 12 noon until 1:00 p.m. Funeral Services are Thursday, April 21st at 1:00 p.m. Ott & Lee Funeral Home has been entrusted with his final arrangements.

Our community is saddened by the death of Mrs. Florene Jones Gray, who transitioned Friday, April 15th. We will surely miss her presence in our community and will remember her as one who always had a positive attitude. Our prayers are with her family, especially her daughter, Basha Jones Yancy, and siblings, Charity Robinson, Mae Lizzie Jones, Linnie Kay Lofton, Louise Jones, Betty Jones, Jessie Lee (Sue) Harvey, and her twin, Lorene Jones. Dean Funeral in Brandon has been entrusted with her final arrangements.

We are sorry to learn of the April 16th transition of Scott County resident Mrs. Erta Faye Lyles Gray. Our prayers are with her family, especially her son, Fred. Final arrangements have not been made.

Our prayers are with the family of the late Marlone Jermaine (Jay) Walton, 1997 Scott Central graduate, who passed on April 7th. He was memorialized Friday, April 15th at Union Grove M. B. Church with Pastor Rochelle Wright officiating and delivering his eulogy. Ms. Trishia Towner was the mistress of ceremony. Other program participants included Ms. Teara Pace and Rev. Josh Lyles. Please remember, in your prayers, his family, especially his mother, Mrs. Nancy Vivarette, and siblings, Johnny Jones, Christopher Walton, Shayla Jones, Casatina Viverette Williams, and Ashley Viverette Smith.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held for Mrs. Mary Ruth Ickom Saturday, April 16th at St. John M. B. Church in Lawrence. Pastor Anthony Robinson officiated and delivered her eulogy. Our prayers are with her children, Shaquelle Pinkston, Marcus Ickom, Trevon Ickom, and Symaya Clayton. Her final arrangements were entrusted to Mapp Funeral Home.

A beautiful Celebration of Life was held on April 9th for Mrs. Shirley Kennedy Patterson at the Agape Church, with her son, Rev. Felix Patterson, delivering her eulogy. Mrs. Geraldine Odom Rainey was the mistress of ceremony, and other participants included Ms. Tonya Smith, Elder Jerome Odom, and Elder Arther Kennedy. Our prayers are with her family, especially her sons, Felix and Devago, and siblings, Elder Arther Kennedy and Irish Kennedy Smothers. Mapp Funeral Home was entrusted with her final arrangements.

Our prayers are with our readers who are facing health challenges, namely, Bonnie Russell Hodge, LaToya McClendon, Deborrah Hyde, Gail Lee, Tommie Joe Wash, Lucille Flex, Helen Reed Akins, Lamar Gatewood, Beverly Hollingsworth, Violet Morgan, Mitchell and Mary Nichols, John Lee Evans, and other readers who are facing health challenges.

Fr. Adolfo delivered a powerful and inspirational homily during Easter Services to St. Michael Catholic Church parishioners. He asked, “Why do you believe in the Resurrection? If you haven’t seen the resurrected Lord, there is no proof of the Resurrection. Where is the proof of the Resurrection? If there is no proof, then why do you believe? The answer is Faith. We, believers, walk by Faith and not by sight. This Faith was given to us by none other than God himself.” He referenced the women who came from the tomb and told the disciples that the Lord had risen, and they refused to believe them. They didn’t believe even when the Lord himself appeared to them. When they received the Holy Spirit in Pentecost, they believed and received the total gift of Faith! They went out and preached the Resurrection. To question our Faith is not wrong because that can lead us to a deeper understanding of Faith.

Lynch Chapel U. M. Church members enjoyed their Easter Services. The message theme was, “Jesus Rose and He Is Alive.” Scripture referenced was John 20:1-10. Rev. Shirley Wilder is the pastor and delivered the message.

Little Rock M. B. Church had Easter Sunrise Service at 6:00 a.m. The sermon theme was “I’m Getting Better All the Time.” The Scriptures referenced were Luke 24:1-8 and James 1:18. When we experience the resurrected life through Jesus Christ, our lives should get better each day. None of us come into this life knowing how to truly walk the life that pleases God because we’re born into sin. Jesus died on the cross as “sin” so that we could become the righteousness of God. He became what we were so that we could become who he is. The blood of Jesus in the life of the believers wash and cleanses them. The repentant thief on the cross never got a chance to live the Christian life, but he cried out and said, “Lord, when you enter into your kingdom, remember me,” and he was able to enter. Jesus replied, “This day, you shall be with me in paradise.” Notice Jesus did not say tomorrow, next year, or the next, but she said “this day.” God gave His Son to die in order to redeem mankind from our sin. We must be born again. We are to become different to make a difference.

We enjoyed worshipping on Easter Sunday at Christ the King Catholic Church in Jackson. Fr. Joe Dyer officiated and administered the eucharist. He sent his best wishes to his former parishioners at St. Michael and other associates and friends in Forest. Fr. Jeremy, past priest at Christ the King, celebrated his birthday on April 16th. He sent his regards to friends.

We enjoyed the traditional Lenten Holy Week Luncheons and the inspiring spiritual messages from guest ministers. Rev. Sheldon Thomas gave Monday’s message, and Rev. Reggie Tatum delivered Tuesday’s message. Both messages were shared at the Forest U. M. Church. Rev. David Slaughter provided the Wednesday message. Rev. Jess Dilley gave Thursday’s message. Both messages were delivered at the Forest Baptist Church.

Birthday greetings to babies born between April 22nd through April 27th, namely, Shilina Pinkston, Rachel Triplett, and Dorothy “Dot” Hollis (22), Jane Morgan, Amaris Pinkston, Antarral Pinkston, Ruthie Couch, and Goline Reed (23), Dillion Thomas and Henry Minor (24), Juanita Crudup (25), and Janifer Odom Gray and Brienna Payton (27).

Answer to Quiz Teaser # 665: Among those African American couples who worked together in the Scott County public schools at the same time were Sylvester and Joanna Parker, Johnny and Della Crowther, Willie and Mary Brown, John Lee and Bertha Smith, W. L. and Olivia Slaughter, E. T. and Lelia Hawkins, Malone and Cheyanne Hughes, Nathaniel and Doris Eiland, Clell and Thelma Ward, Robert and Elnore Major, William and Fannie Golden, Freddie and Ann Owens, Marvin and Violet Morgan, and James and Kaye Harper.

Quiz Teaser # 666: Which Scott County native was recently named Coach of the Year? Where did they coach? Where are they coaching now?