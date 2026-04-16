These Forest-Scott County Career & Technology Center students were chosen as the most outstanding students for the third nine weeks. These students were nominated by their instructors based upon performance in their individual program area as well as attitude, character, and citizenship exhibited throughout the nine weeks.

Above, Gavin Thornton, Welding II, Scott Central; Wesley Crane, Industrial Maintenance II, Scott Central; Isabel Gregorio, Carpentry II, Forest; Perla Arias-Herrera, Ed Lead II, Scott Central; and David Tune, Auto II, Lake. Gracie Gulledge - Health Science II, Sebastopol, not pictured.

Jacey Wells, Health Science, Lake; Eulalia Gregorio-Gomez, Agriculture, Forest; and Cameron Burgess, Industrial Maintenance, Lake.

Yieison Berduo-Garril, Auto, Scott Central; Deisi Carrillo, Emergency Services, Morton; Olivia Triplett, Carpentry, Sebastopol; and Heaven Boone, Ed Lead, Forest.