Peggy Ann Windham Risher passed away Saturday morning, July 2, 2022 after an extended illness. Visitation was held at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Morton on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at the Ott & Lee Chapel at 11 a.m. Interment was at the Pulaski Cemetery. Reverend Reggie Tatum officiated the service. Mrs. Risher was born on March 30, 1937 to the late Winson and Lavelle Windham of Homewood, MS.

Peggy was a member of Hillcrest Independent Methodist Church and was an active member until her health would not allow her to attend. For over 50 years she was a member of Pulaski Methodist Church where she served as a children’s Sunday School teacher and adult Sunday School teacher. Peggy, also, held other leadership roles in the church.

Peggy was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Beauty Shop in Morton until she was 80 years old. She loved her customers as friends. Peggy enjoyed doing the ladies hair but most of all she enjoyed visiting with the ladies each week.

Peggy enjoyed reading, working in her garden and flowers, and traveling. She loved her family and friends and will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Dale Risher; parents, Winson and Lavelle Windham, and brother, Charles Windham.

She is survived by daughters Pam (Robert) Nutt of Brandon, MS and Paula (Kirk) Wardlow of Oxford, MS; three grandchildren Jonathan (Krystie) Nutt of Ennis, MT; Joel (Austin) Nutt of Jackson, MS; and Anna (Alex) Lake of Kansas City, MO; six great-grandchildren Katelyn Nutt and Jackson Nutt of Ennis, MT; Harrison Nutt, Catherine Nutt, and Virginia Nutt of Jackson, MS; and Baby Lake of Kansas City, MO; one sister, Minnie Faye Pate; two brothers-in-law Bryant (Linda) Risher; Hal (Jane) Risher, Sr.; two sisters-in-law Frances (Atlee) Harmon and Marie Windham; and a host of family and friends.

For the past four years Peggy had lived in Assisted Living but for the past year she lived at Castlewoods Place Memory Care where she was one of the “Sassy Seniors” and the “Castlewoods Queens.” Special thanks to Sheila Weeks, Rochelle Smith, Leona, Carolyn, Sandra, and the other staff of the Memory Care unit who spoiled her and treated her as if she were a queen and their mother. Also, special thanks to Jessica and Courtney from Enhabit Hospice for providing compassionate and loving care.

Pallbearers are Jonathan Nutt, Dr. Joel Nutt, Jackson Nutt, Bryce Power, Biff Power, and Eric Nail.

Honorary pallbearer is Mark Risher.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be mailed to Hillcrest Independent Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1481, Forest, MS 39074.

Services provided by Ott & Lee Funeral Home of Morton.