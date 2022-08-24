Busy Lives

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Weekly Prayer Service is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

Prayers And Concern For: Bro. Scott Mangun, Gene Taylor, Daisy Pace, Wanda Smith, and Tabitha Medders. Continued prayers for Mary Lofton as she continues her recovery.

On August 21, 2022 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle scripture reference John 21:1-14 with the subject; Just a revival for those in need of a revival.

Congratulations To: First Lady Jimmie A. Jones and Rev. Willie E. Jones as they celebrate 51 years of marital bliss.

Food For Thought: Our lives are busy; Responsibilities crowd our days and our nights. When we go to bed, our minds often continue to be preoccupied with the day’s work, ticking off a mental to-do list even as we fall asleep. We need to set aside time to quiet our minds and our hearts. When we do, we can let go of all our to dos. No matter how busy we are. We should never get so busy making a living that we forget to make a life.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495 or email me at, lewis861@yahoo.com. I would love to share your news.