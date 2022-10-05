Personal Storm

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

A weekly prayer services is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

Pleasant Hill M.B. Church will begin their weekly Bible Study Wednesday night following the first Sundays, at 6:30 p.m.

The 128th Annual Session of the East Mississippi Baptist State Convention is scheduled to be held October 24-27, 2022 at the Scott County District Baptist Association 2557 Hwy. 80 Morton MS. President Rev. Dr. Ecclesiastes Goodwin. District Moderator Rev. Charles Bell.

Christian Banner United Methodist Church will be celebrating their pastor Rev. Vincent Jenkins 1st year Anniversary on October 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.

Breast Cancer Awareness Walk 2022 is Saturday October 15, 2022 8:00 a.m. Farris Park, Morton MS. $5:00 donation. Bring old bras, no matter the condition.

Congratulations To: Joe and Jacqueline McDougle 51st Wedding Anniversary.

Happy Birthday To: Shenell Pace, Chris White, Inez Boyd, Jasmine Earby, Laverne Davis, Renee McDougle, Shelia Wilson. and Shannin Jones.

Continued Prayer For: Charles Laster, Bridgett Townsend, Kaye Lynn Martin (co-worker) Pam Lepard (co-worker) Jewel Dean Newell, Gene Taylor, and Arvell Palm.

On October 2, 2022 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture reference Proverbs 29:18 with the subject A little ambition goes a long way.

Food For Thought: Truth is, none of us wants to go through a storm. Not just hurricanes, but storms in our finance in our jobs and in our families. If only the days could be all sunshine and clear skies. Those are the kind of days we pray for. But storms are actually vital for us. God uses difficulty not only to reveal himself but to shape us to become more like Christ. None of us are immune from the storms of life. While we don’t know how or when a storm may hit. God has assured us they will come. But just like hurricanes, we have to be prepared.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-880-1495 or email me at, lewis861@yahoo.-com. I would love to share your news.