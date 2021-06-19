Relationships

Announcements: Roosevelt State Park plans to continue their Annual 4th of July Fireworks event.

Don’t forget the Scott County Farmer’s Market Opens at 8:00 a.m. on Friday mornings, located at 403 East Hill Street. Forest Ms. Vendors needed.

The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

June 25th, We Care Mission Food Distribution date from 10-12 noon at United Methodist Church Morton.

Congratulations To: Kenyatta Moore Davis. Ms. Davis will be joining the Morton faculty for the upcoming school year as a teacher. Ms. Davis attended Morton High School.

To: Mrs. Greta Ficklin on receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

Welcome Home Mrs. Laverne Davis, our continued prayers are with you.

Prayer: Continue prayer and support for our sick and shut-ins. Mary Helen White, Cora N. Magee, Pauline Bryant, Gabrielle McKinley McCutcheon. Sympathy to the families of Caleb Buck Carter.

Food For Thought: We have many temporary relationships, those beside us on the plane people we meet in the laundromat, at work, even our neighbors. It is up to us to decide if these contacts will be meaningless or significant. When we speak to people, we should look them in the eyes and be sincere when we inquire about their lives, doing this will show them they are valuable. Remember the most important relationship we will ever have is our relationship with God.

If you have something you would like posted in this column, contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me. I would love to hear your news.