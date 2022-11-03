Move On

Announcements: The City of Morton Board of Alderman meet the first and third Tuesday of each month at 6:00 p.m. at the City Board Room. All interested citizens are welcome to attend.

Community News: A weekly prayer services is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

Forest Holiday Market is set for November 12th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. For more information contact Forest Chamber of Commerce. The Christmas Parade is set for December 2.

Cookies with Santa December 3, 2022 Morton Activity Center Farris Park. 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa $5. Morton’s Christmas Parade December 5th theme “It’s a Whoville Kind of Christmas”.

Christian Triumph M.B. Church will have their Annual Fall Revival November 7-9, 2022.

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for November are the 11th and 18th at Morton UMC 29 Church Street. 10: a.m.- 12: noon.

Great American Cleanup is scheduled for November 5th from 9:00 -12:00 noon. If you wish to participate you are asked to meet at Morton City Hall.

November 21, 2022 Friends of the Morton Library will be having a pie sale just before Thanksgiving Holidays. If interested, bring a pie by 9:00 a.m. to the library. All proceeds go to the library to make improvements. December 1, 2022 from 4:30-5:30 the library will be having a cookie swap you are ask to bring 2 dozen Christmas cookies that will be sold for $10. Proceeds will be used where needed for the library.

Continue Prayers For: Scott Mangum, Jean Manning, Don Barnes, Marquitta Patrick, Laura Newell, Wilbert Johnson and. Mary Helen White (hospital) Sympathy to the families of James Cleveland.

Food For Thought: We are brand new people in Jesus! Don’t worry about what came before. No need to linger over our guilt and regret. Move on. Step out into the new, grace-filled life Christ has given us.