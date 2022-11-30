Sound Advice

Community News: A weekly prayer services is held every Wednesday morning at 10:00 a.m. at the Scott County Courthouse.

The Forest Christmas Parade is set for December 2.

Cookies with Santa December 3, 2022 Morton’s Activity Center Farris Park. 6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Pictures with Santa $5. Morton’s Christmas Parade December 5th theme “It’s a Whoville Kind of Christmas”.

December 1, 2022 from 4:30-5:30 the library will be having a cookie swap you are asked to bring 2 dozen Christmas cookies that will be sold for $10. Proceeds will be used where needed for the library.

Vistin: Rosiland McCoy of Atlanta Georgia was home visiting family and friends during the Thanksgiving Holidays. While here we went to Brandon to see Magic of Lights.

Continue Prayers For: Our friends and family who may be facing health and life challenges. Pam Lepard (co-worker) Judy Hillard (co-worker) Jean Manning and Ida Burgess, Peggy Lewis, and Brenda Matheny.

Food For Thought: Often God makes use of other people when He wants to guide us. His grace flows to us through other’s experiences and wisdom. We should keep our ears open for His voice speaking to us through the good advice of those we trust. Let us open our hearts and mind to this sound advice.

