Heaven’s Grocery Store

On December 18, 2022 our morning message was brought by Rev. Marcus McDougle. Scripture, reference Colossians 3:17 with the subject Don’t forget Christmas. Thanks to everyone who made our Christmas program a success.

Food For Thought: One of my old- time favorites…I was walking down life’s highway a long time ago. One day I saw a sign that read, Heaven’s Grocery Store. As I got a little closer the door came open wide, and when I came to myself, I was standing inside. I saw a host of Angels; they were standing everywhere. One handed me a basket and said, My child shop with care.

Everything a Human needed was in that Grocery store, and all you can’t carry, come back the next day for more. First, I got some Patience, Love was in the same row. Further down was Understanding, we need that everywhere we go. I got a box or two of Wisdom, a bag or two of Faith, I just couldn’t miss the Holy Spirit, it was all over the place. I stopped to get some Strength and Courage to help me run this race, but then my basket was getting full, but I remembered I needed Grace.

I didn’t forget Salvation, which like the others was free, so I tried to get enough of that to save both you and me. Then I started to the counter to pay my grocery bill, for I thought I had everything I needed to do my master’s will. As I went up the aisle, I saw Prayer and had to put it in, for I knew when I stepped outside, I would run right into sin.

Peace and Joy were plentiful, they were on the last shelf. Song and Praises were hanging near, so I just helped myself. Then I said to the Angel,” How much do I owe”? The Angel smiled and said, just take them everywhere you go.

Again, I politely asked How much do I really Owe”? The Angel smiled again and said, “My child, Jesus paid your bill a long time ago.

As we celebrate this Christmas, make Jesus the utmost center of all your activities this Holiday season.

