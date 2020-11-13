No Limits

Announcements: If you are looking to earn your High School Diploma. The Youth Challenge program, located at Camp Shelby might be for you.

The Theme for the Christmas Parade this year is No Place Like Home For Christmas. It has not been decided yet if this event will go on. A meeting will be held to decide later in November. Cookies with Santa will not be held this year.

We Care Mission Food Distribution dates for November are 13th and 20th at Morton United Methodist Church, 39 Church Street Morton Mississippi.

Congratulations To: The Morton Panthers and Coaches for a great season. 1st place championship in 3A district 5.

To: Essie Davis Florence and her business partner Marie Hamilton on the opening of their New Mental Health Facility.

Prayers and Concern For: Bennie Kemp, Maureen Minor, Eddie L Boyd, Hope Townsend, Angel Meyers and Jean Manning. Sympathy to the families of Jerry Boyd.

Food For Thought: When we are praying for wisdom in a complex situation and have no clue to the right answer no worries God does. His understanding is without end. At times, we don’t understand why God allows us to go through troubled times, but He certainly knows and He cares deeply for each one of us. He not only knows every star by name, but He knows our name, too. Psalm 147:5 Great is our Lord, and of great power his understanding is infinite.

Be Safe…Please follow the CDC guidelines.

If you have something you would like posted in this column contact me at 601-732-2847/Inbox me… I would love to hear your news.