Listed below are the Mississippi Supreme Court decisions for the week of April 14, 2022:

2019-IA-01630-SCT

Singing River MOB, LLC v. Jackson County, Mississippi, and Singing River Health System; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:18-cv-1107; Ruling Date: 10/11/2019; Ruling Judge: D. Harris, Sr.; Consolidated with 2019-IA-01653-SCT Singing River Health System d/b/a Ocean Springs Hospital d/b/a Singing River Hospital v. Singing River MOB, LLC, an Alabama Limited Liability Company; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:18-cv-01107; Ruling Date: 10/11/2019; Ruling Judge: D. Harris, Sr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing filed by Singing River MOB, LLC, is denied. Beam and Griffis, JJ., would grant.

2019-CT-01794-SCT

Kendall Magee a/k/a Kendall K. Magee v. State of Mississippi; Walthall Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-132-S; Ruling Date: 10/31/2019; Ruling Judge: David Strong, Jr.; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Kendall Magee is granted. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman, Ishee and Griffis, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam and Chamberlin, JJ. Order entered 4/11/22.

2020-CT-01308-SCT

Darius D. Johnson a/k/a Darius Dion Johnson a/k/a Darius Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 20-cr-00024-JE; Ruling Date: 11/06/2020; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: Petition for Writ of Certiorari filed by Darius Johnson is granted. To Grant: Kitchens and King, P.JJ., Coleman and Ishee, JJ. To Deny: Randolph, C.J., Maxwell, Beam, Chamberlin and Griffis, JJ. Order entered 4/6/22.