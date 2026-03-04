Mississippi’s 2026 Primary Election for U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate on Tuesday, March 10, is less than one week away.

In Scott County the ballot will include:

For United States Senate, Republican Ticket, Sarah Adlakha vs incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith.

For United States House of Representatives, Republican Michael Guest.

For United States Senate, Democratic Ticket, Scott Colom, Albert R. Littell, and Priscilla W. Till.

For United States House of Representatives Democrat Michael A. Chiaradio.

Polls will open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. Any voter in line at 7:00 p.m. is legally entitled to cast a ballot.

Election Day Reminders

In-Person Absentee Voting Deadline: The last day to vote absentee in-person is Saturday, March 7 until noon in the Scott County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by March 10 (Election Day) and received by Circuit Clerk’s Offices by March 17.

Voter ID Affidavit Ballot Deadline: Voters who cast an affidavit ballot because they forgot their voter ID must present an acceptable form of photo ID to their Circuit Clerk’s Office by March 17.

Polling Place Location: Contact the Circuit Clerk’s Office to verify your polling place.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot.

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except election officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

Problems at the polls observed by state observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division of the Secretary of State’s Office will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or the appropriate District Attorney’s Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority over election-related issues.

For questions, contact the Elections Division at 1-800-829-6786, email ElectionsAnswers@sos.ms.gov, or visit YallVote.ms.