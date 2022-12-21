Randy Parks, age 66, went to his heavenly home on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at his residence in Lake, MS. Visitation was held on Friday, December 16, 2022, from 11:00 AM until 12:45 PM, at Salem Baptist Church in Lake, MS. Services were at 1:00 PM. Burial followed at Salem Baptist Cemetery. Bro Larry Duncan officiated under the direction of Wolf Funeral Services.

Randy was born to Jack William Parks and Mary Blanche Hamm Parks on March 12, 1956 in Forest, MS. He was a 1974 graduate of Lake High School and went to trade school serving as a plumber and pipefitter. Randy was an exceptional human being. He had a zest for life unmatched, he never met a stranger and he loved everyone that he met. He had an uncanny way of making everyone he encountered feel special. Randy was a lifelong Ole Miss Rebel Fan and was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt. He was a very active member of Salem Baptist Church where he sang in the choir.

Randy was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Blanche Parks; sister, Donna Pace; two brothers-in-laws, Todd Baggett and Tim Baggett; In Laws, R. T. and Ruby Baggett. He is survived by his wife, Vall Parks of Lake, MS; three daughters, Meagan Parks Carpenter (Chris) of Lake, MS, Sasha Dawn Parks of Clinton, MS and Casey Shea Bryant of Conehatta, MS; sister, Linda Parker (James) of Lake, MS; two brothers, Larry Parks (Liz) of Newton, MS and Chuck Parks (Joan) of Lake, MS; Six grandchildren, Damion Bailey, Dallas Carpenter, Tyler Bray, Kylie Garrett, Rayleigh Carpenter and Oz Still; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Alton Gibbs, Billy Valentine, Allen Dansby, Damion Bailey, Bubba Pace and Randall Smith. Honorary pallbearers were Salem Baptist Church Men’s Sunday School Class and Friends at Metro Mechanical.

