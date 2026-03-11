Voter turnout was slim in Scott County for Tuesdays Primary Election with only 2,734 out of 26,840 registered voters participating. That equates to about 10% voter turnout.

Unofficial results show that statewide, Scott Colom claimed the Democratic nomination for United States Senator and with 73.1 percent of the vote. In Scott County, Colom received 917 votes to Albert Litell’s 82 votes and Priscilla Till’s 257 votes.

Michael A Chiaradio was unopposed on the ticket for Democratic U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional District.

On the Republican ballot, incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith easily won the nomination with 80.8 percent of the vote statewide over Sarah Adiakha. In Scott County Hyde-Smith received 1,238 votes to Adiakha’s 217 votes.

Incumbent Michael Guest was also unopposed on Tuesday’s Republican ballot for U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd Congressional District.