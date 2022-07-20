The Citizens Bank donates more than $24,000 to local students and their respective high schools through its Reward “A” Scholarship program. Each year, this program awards a total of 16 $1,000 scholarships to eligible junior and seniors, along with 16 $500 school contributions. The Scott County Reward “A” Scholarship winner was Bailey Prestage. She is a senior from Scott Central Attendance Center. Pictured are Lawanda McCaughn, The Citizens Bank, pictured, Prestage, and Clay Thrash, Principal of Scott Central Attendance Center.