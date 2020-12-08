In keeping with its dedication to helping the people of Meridian and Lauderdale County, The Riley Foundation has made a number of donations to local organizations in order to meet needs created by the COVID-19 pandemic.

L.O.V.E.’s Kitchen, Feed by Faith, the Salvation Army and the Multi-County Community Service Agency each received $25,000. The Foundation prioritized helping those nonprofit organizations because they feed people in the community all year long and are especially needed during times of crisis, said Becky Farley, executive director of the Foundation.

“We tried to help these organizations prepare, as much as possible, before the virus hit hard and everyone was to shelter in place,” Farley said. “Obviously, these organizations have worked very hard and have seen an increase in client needs.”

The Foundation has also donated to Wesley House Community Center and the Lauderdale Baptist Association Crisis Center.

In addition, the Foundation made donations of $120,000 apiece to Anderson Regional Medical Center and Rush Foundation Hospital to purchase ventilators, which have been crucial in helping critically ill COVID-19 patients.

“We reached out to Anderson and Rush hospitals,” said Marty Davidson, chairman of the board of The Riley Foundation. “We wanted to make a significant impact in our community during the pandemic and knew the hospitals were overwhelmed and had a lot of unforeseen needs.”

As the pandemic has continued, the Foundation has given each hospital an additional $75,000. Anderson plans to use the grant to purchase five non-invasive ventilator machines (high-flow oxygen machines used to treat COVID patients) and Rush plans to buy another ventilator and GlideScopes, devices used for intubation (insertion of a breathing tube.)