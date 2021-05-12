Mother’s Day

To all Mothers, I sincerely hope you were recognized and honored this past Sunday! “Being a Mother requires commitment, selflessness, patience and a boatload of unconditional love. It’s a lot of hard, often thankless work to raise children, which is why Mothers, in your life, deserved to be honored on Mother’s Day and everyday”!

“The greatest legacy one can pass on to children and grandchildren is not money, or material things accumulated in life, but rather a legacy of Faith and Character.” (Billy Graham)

It doesn’t matter how old you are or where you come from —- Manners and Kindness, Respect and Compassion will always be the sign’s of a decent human being!

EBC: The Mother’s Day services started off with a traditional breakfast in honor of our Mothers. The song, just before the message, was “Mary Did You Know” (delivered by Bro. Kerry Holifield) This set the scene for an inspiring message by our Pastor, Chris Harrison. He took the story of Mary, Mother of Jesus, when she was standing at Jesus’ feet, where He was hanging on the cross — titled “Mother’s Joy.” From John 19, 25-27.

King’s Kids Program Sunday, May 16th. They will present their Spring program, SHOUT HOSANNA during the Morning Worship Service; BACCALAUREATE SERVICES will be held on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at the 11 a.m. service;

Prayer concerns: Vickie Edwards, Katherine Driskell, Harry Culpepper, Jack Mayatt, Jake Nester, Reba Roy Godfrey, Chastity Bruce, Gale Lee, Dr. John Smith, Chris Pace and Ted Harrison.

Makes Me Sick To My Stomach! “When I hear grown people say that kids have changed, kids have not changed! Kids don’t know anything about anything. We’ve changed as adults. We demand less of kids. We make their life easier, instead of preparing them for what life is truly about. We’re the ones that have changed!” (Frank Martin, South Carolina’s Head basketball coach)

Kamala Harris, V.P. Hilarious Excuse for the Border Crisis: Harris’ statement, (“Migrants stated they are coming across the border because of the words of Biden. Even the Mexican President laid it on Biden because of his statements.”) Harris’ excuse is a hoot. She hasn’t made it to the border, yet mind you, but said there were “Acute Causes” such as “Food Insecurity” as well as, the root cause such as “Climate Adaption” and “Climate Resilience.”

Watching our country being destroyed, by our own people, is the saddest thing I’ve ever seen! Having a “wall” does not “keep out” — it means, use the door! (Come in legally)

Joke. I was so upset, yesterday, when my wife told me our six year old son isn’t actually mine. She said, I should pay more attention, when I pick up the kids from school!

I put my scales in the bathroom corner and that’s where the little liar will stay put, until she apologizes!

Odometer News. We think we are so much smarter these days, but 50 years ago the Owner’s Manual (for a truck) told you how to adjust the valves. Today, it tells you not to drink the contents of the battery.

A eight year old girl went with her Dad on “Take your kid to work day.” As they were walking around the office, the young girl started crying and getting cranky. Her dad ask her what was wrong with her? As the staff gathered around she said, “where are all the clowns that you said you worked with?”

On 5/2/21 at 5:41 p.m. the website “United We Stand” reported these price increases: Steel up 145%; Lumber up 126%; Wheat up 25%; Food up 25%; Cotton up 35%; Silver up 38%; Copper up 50% and Oil up 80% all in just 70 days!

I have been told that Popeyes, in Forest, has been closing at 7 p.m. because of their inability to get employees. Also, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been without chicken. I know of a job fair that was held recently, in town, trying to recruit workers. It’s a sad state that our town has had to join the many others towns, where people don’t want to work!

Dear God, May all my family and friends who need miracles, be blessed. May whoever is feeling weak be given strength. May all of those that carry burdens have their load lifted! Amen

Have a blessed week!