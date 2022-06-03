Roe reversed one of the greatest days in America

June 24, 2022 will go down in history. “Today is the day to give thanks to God. It’s also a day to give thanks to tens of millions to those who have marched in the snow and cold, on the anniversary of Roe, these last 50 years. They have been a faithful witness to the value of human life. It’s a day, as well to those who have committed their lives and resources to serving mother’s and protecting innocent children. This should not be a political case, for only a few, but the cause for all who care about and support and protection of human rights.” (Focus on the family, Jim Daly)

Mother Teresa said, “We must not be surprised when we hear of killings, of wars and of hatred. If mother’s can kill their own children, what is left, but for us to kill each other? A nation that kills children in the womb has lost its soul!”

Tips to conserve electricity: Turn thermostat to 78 degrees in daytime and lower a couple of degrees at night. Dress in thinner clothes. Do laundry at night, as this will help to keep temp in house cooler. Use ceiling fans. Run dishwasher at night and skip the drying cycle by leaving the door open and racks pulled out. Clean or replace AC filter. Don’t leave stove or bathroom vent fan on and Don’t leave phone plugged in to charge all night, most phones charge in a couple of hours. Besides lowering your bill, you will be helping the Electrical Grid. We could be having “Black Out” times due to this extreme heat with higher consumption.

You are being told to lower your usage, on hot days, to prevent overwhelming the electric grid, while simultaneously being told to trade in your gas cars for electric vehicles. This is hypocrisy at its finest.

From a farmer, “My money don’t jingle jingle, it folds into an envelope to pay my feed bill!”

Help a teacher. “We spend 50% more hours in school than Finland. They get a 15 minute recess every hour. They have no standardized tests, except PISA in high school, and they out perform us every time. If we can’t give students more movement, recess and play time, then we don’t understand education.”

My 5 year old students are learning to read. Yesterday one of them pointed to “A Frickin elephant.” I took a deep breath then asked, what did you call it? It says so under the picture, and it does “A frican Elephant.’

Discipline your children while they are young enough to learn. If you don’t, you are helping them to destroy themselves!

Quote of the day: Popcorn is prepared in the same pot, in the same heat and in the same oil. Yet, the kernels do not pop at the same time. Don’t compare your child to others. Their time to pop is coming.

Living the American dream. Surviving the next two and a half years! Pretty excited! Our loan was approved. We’re closing on a full tank of gas for this weekend.

If a madman wants to kill innocent people, he will find a way! Killers don’t need guns to kill people. Timothy McVeigh used fertilizer. The 911 Terrorist used box cutters and planes. The Nazis used cyanide gas. Taking the guns away from innocent people will not protect innocent people. The problem is not guns. It’s a Godless Society!

Never measure your life by your possessions. Measure it by the hearts you touched, the smiles you created and the love you shared.

I am a Seenager. Senior Teenager. I have everything that I wanted as a teenager, only years after. I don’t have to go to school. I get an allowance every month.I have my own pad. I don’t have a curfew. I have a driver’s license and my own car. I have an I.D. that gives me a senior discount. I don’t have acne and life is good!

It’s okay to wish things had turned out differently. But it’s important to accept what has happened and realize that sometimes things happen, so better things can come your way. Sometimes we need to thank God for unanswered prayers! Accept what is, let go of what was and have faith in what will be.

I hate it when the dialogue on my T.V. is quiet and the next scene is an advertisement that sounds like a airplane is coming out of my T.V.

Grace is when God gives us good things, we don’t deserve. Mercy is when He spares us from bad things we deserve. Blessings are when He is generous with both. Truly, we can never run out of reasons to thank Him. God is good, all the time.

Prayers needed: Kat Riser, Larry and Patsy Bradford, Barney Green and Tori McNeal. Sincere sympathy to the families of Noland Stroud, he was employee of Beat 5 road crew for many years, Evan Webb and Nett Dodson Madden.

The Fourth of July seems to be slipping up on me. For all those planning on outside activities that day, have a great day and stay safe. (Can you believe Christmas is only six months away?)

I am praying for some rain and cooler weather, will you join me in this prayer request?

Have a God blessed week!